-$0.13 EPS Expected for Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spire Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.11). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spire Global will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spire Global.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported 0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.16 by 0.54. The company had revenue of 14.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 15.30 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of SPIR traded down 0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 1.45. 436,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 1.79 and its 200-day moving average is 2.84. Spire Global has a 52 week low of 1.25 and a 52 week high of 19.50.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

