$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.20. Dana posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Dana had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dana from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 45.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,687 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dana by 52.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 927,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after buying an additional 319,378 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Dana by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after buying an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Dana by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after purchasing an additional 107,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter worth about $1,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dana stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,468. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.32. Dana has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

