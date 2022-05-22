-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) to post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Glaukos posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Glaukos.
Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 855.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.34. 380,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,383. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.39.
Glaukos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.
