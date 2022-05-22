$0.68 EPS Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) to announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. United Community Banks posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 41,553 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

UCBI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.86. 493,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,805. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.07. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

