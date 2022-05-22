-$0.94 EPS Expected for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) will announce ($0.94) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the lowest is ($1.01). Zai Lab reported earnings per share of ($1.76) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year earnings of ($4.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.33) to ($3.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.78 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.26% and a negative net margin of 324.08%.

ZLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 13.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $181.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

