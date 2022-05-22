$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.99. 915,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,489. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.55.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
