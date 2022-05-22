$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.99. 915,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,489. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.