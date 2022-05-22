12,439 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Silverhawk Asset Management LLC

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.4% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 348,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,617,000 after acquiring an additional 320,753 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $358.02. 8,752,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,707,615. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $395.45 and its 200-day moving average is $410.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

