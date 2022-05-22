12,562 Shares in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZWS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,503,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,597,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,233,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,647,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of ZWS opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

In other news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $26,239.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,042.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $539,528.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,082,502.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $790,065. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

