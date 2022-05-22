13,987 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Acquired by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,987 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,417. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.20. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.29.

About Check Point Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.