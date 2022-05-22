13D Management LLC Decreases Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

13D Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,152 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide makes up about 3.1% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACIW shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ACIW stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 693,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,024. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $40.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.10.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $323.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

