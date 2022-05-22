13D Management LLC Has $10.23 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

13D Management LLC lowered its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,116 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health accounts for approximately 3.9% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. 13D Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Elanco Animal Health worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,153 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,463,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,582,000 after purchasing an additional 513,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,311,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,604,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,838,000 after purchasing an additional 191,387 shares during the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

NYSE:ELAN traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,622,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,802. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at $753,910.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Elanco Animal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.