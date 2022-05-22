13D Management LLC Sells 2,274 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

13D Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group makes up approximately 2.5% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,899,000 after acquiring an additional 44,866 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,237,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 671,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,946,000 after acquiring an additional 22,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,149,000 after acquiring an additional 69,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,326,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.20.

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $8.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.96. 311,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,466. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $230.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

