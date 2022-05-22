13D Management LLC Sells 4,386 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

13D Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the period. Autoliv comprises 2.8% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. 13D Management LLC owned 0.08% of Autoliv worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Autoliv by 70.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,051,000 after buying an additional 656,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Autoliv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,472,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 71.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 403,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,480,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Autoliv by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 566,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of ALV stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $76.44. 1,126,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,085. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.67. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.41.

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autoliv Profile (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.