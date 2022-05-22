1,402,587 Shares in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Bought by Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,402,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,000. Dada Nexus comprises approximately 12.1% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.60% of Dada Nexus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DADA. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 19,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,509,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,564,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

DADA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.73. 1,289,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,166. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $317.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.39 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DADA. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Dada Nexus Profile (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.