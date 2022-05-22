$170.31 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) to announce $170.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.60 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $189.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $684.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $678.30 million to $693.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $735.37 million, with estimates ranging from $725.80 million to $739.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MYGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYGN stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 427,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,930. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.08 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

