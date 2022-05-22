1,809 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Purchased by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,809 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Twilio comprises approximately 0.4% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 327.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 32.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,583. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,328. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $412.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.96.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

