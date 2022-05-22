$229.07 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) will report sales of $229.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.30 million and the lowest is $225.40 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $172.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $873.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.90 million to $889.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $964.20 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $27.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

