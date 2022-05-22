$237.19 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) to post $237.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $245.30 million and the lowest is $229.08 million. Albany International reported sales of $234.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $938.42 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $244.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Albany International stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.77. 138,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.05. Albany International has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

