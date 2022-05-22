241,119 Shares in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Purchased by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 241,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,000. Protagonist Therapeutics makes up 3.0% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Protagonist Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $43,400,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,584,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8,357.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 550,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 543,579 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 579.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 404,485 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Shares of PTGX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,021. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.60. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 261.21%. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

