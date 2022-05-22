2,464 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Options Solutions LLC

Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.42. 15,650,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,522,512. The company has a market cap of $186.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day moving average of $141.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.16.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.