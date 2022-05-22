$253.37 Million in Sales Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) will report $253.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.50 million and the lowest is $251.60 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $215.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $907,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,647,606.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,475 shares of company stock worth $11,268,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.27. The company had a trading volume of 337,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.68. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

