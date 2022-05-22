28,136 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,022,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,816,861. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

