3,098 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Purchased by Options Solutions LLC

Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. CME Group makes up 0.6% of Options Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,054. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.65.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $351,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,940 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

