31,000 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Bought by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,392.8% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 408,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 404,172 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19,946.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after buying an additional 171,142 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,850.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 86,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 82,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,942,000 after buying an additional 79,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,297,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,294,000 after buying an additional 53,665 shares in the last quarter.

HDV traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $104.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,945. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.02.

