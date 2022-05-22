$32.63 Million in Sales Expected for The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) to report $32.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.50 million to $33.30 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full-year sales of $153.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $154.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $193.10 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $207.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Real Good Food.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGF. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

In related news, Director Deanna T. Brady bought 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $36,797.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 70.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RGF traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,474. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. Real Good Food has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

