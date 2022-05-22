3,593 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Allstate by 8.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Allstate by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.31.

NYSE:ALL opened at $123.03 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.37 and a 200-day moving average of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

