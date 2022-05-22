3,679 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Acquired by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.65.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.61. 845,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,815. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 114.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.