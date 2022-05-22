372,593 Shares in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Purchased by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 372,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCSAU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $7,634,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $1,778,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $1,517,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCSAU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on the companies in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

