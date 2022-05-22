3,892 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,892 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH traded up $7.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $485.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,068,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $511.03 and its 200 day moving average is $485.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.17.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,365. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

