3i Group (LON:III) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,840 ($22.68) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on III. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,444 ($17.80) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.68) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,221.33 ($15.06).

III stock opened at GBX 1,221.50 ($15.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,327.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,358.81. The stock has a market cap of £11.89 billion and a PE ratio of 4.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. 3i Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,071 ($13.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.58).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 27.25 ($0.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $19.25. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.13%.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

