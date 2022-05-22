$410.93 Million in Sales Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $410.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $417.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $403.90 million. UWM reported sales of $484.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of UWM to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.12.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,875. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. UWM has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in UWM by 175.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in UWM in the first quarter worth approximately $36,053,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in UWM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in UWM by 46.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 558,245 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

