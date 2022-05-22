45,277 Shares in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Bought by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 45,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 6.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in ABM Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $50,614.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,140 shares of company stock worth $1,141,717. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.45. The stock had a trading volume of 507,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,882. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

About ABM Industries (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

