$46.74 Million in Sales Expected for Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $46.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precigen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.60 million to $85.00 million. Precigen reported sales of $33.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precigen will report full-year sales of $119.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.60 million to $132.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $79.07 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $130.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Precigen.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Precigen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:PGEN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,750. Precigen has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $8.72.

About Precigen (Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

