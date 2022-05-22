$466.61 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) will post sales of $466.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $482.18 million and the lowest is $457.82 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $459.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.09. 5,223,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,489. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Enstar Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5,266.8% in the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,337 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $36,527,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Ares Capital by 191.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,568 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 147.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,768,000 after purchasing an additional 989,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4,675.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,594,000 after purchasing an additional 895,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

