51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) is Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Maso Capital Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 564,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. 51job accounts for about 12.7% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in 51job were worth $27,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of 51job by 424.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in 51job by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 51job during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in 51job by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in 51job during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JOBS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $60.90. The stock had a trading volume of 108,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,764. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.82. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $79.00.

51job ( NASDAQ:JOBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 7.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JOBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51job in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

