$547.24 Million in Sales Expected for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) to report $547.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $546.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $548.18 million. Beazer Homes USA posted sales of $570.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $508.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BZH. TheStreet lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at about $11,807,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after buying an additional 438,948 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth about $8,695,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 108.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 616,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 320,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BZH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 327,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $478.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37.

Beazer Homes USA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

