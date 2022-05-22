$553.26 Million in Sales Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) to report $553.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $547.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $560.60 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $499.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEL. StockNews.com cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $612,500.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $1,112,023 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $37.61. 655,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

