5,855 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in R. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ryder System by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

R opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.70. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.77.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

R has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

