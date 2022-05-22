6,075 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUN. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

