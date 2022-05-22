$64.25 Million in Sales Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) will report $64.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $65.15 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $60.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $258.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.30 million to $261.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $284.55 million, with estimates ranging from $280.60 million to $288.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 378.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 184,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,018. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.39. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, President Christopher E. French bought 10,400 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $201,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 200,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,251.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. FMR LLC raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after buying an additional 42,616 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

