$737.96 Million in Sales Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) will post sales of $737.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $741.90 million and the lowest is $734.01 million. FTI Consulting reported sales of $711.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCN. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,172,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,236,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,437,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,604,000 after purchasing an additional 299,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,211,000.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $161.95. 213,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,085. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $131.50 and a one year high of $170.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.13 and a 200 day moving average of $152.13.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.