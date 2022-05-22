7,624 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) Purchased by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned about 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 57.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 26.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,811. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.