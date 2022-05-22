800 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Bought by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $396.95 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $377.33 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $433.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

