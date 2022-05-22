8PAY Trading Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $894,168.15 and approximately $130,449.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 77.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,619.03 or 0.21910515 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.94 or 0.00489710 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00033525 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008516 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

