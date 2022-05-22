92,448 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 92,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 6.1% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.73. 3,383,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,932. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $73.22 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average is $78.34.
