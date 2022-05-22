$945.73 Million in Sales Expected for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) will report $945.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $936.80 million and the highest is $954.66 million. First Citizens BancShares reported sales of $480.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $964.00.

In other news, insider West Ludwig purchased 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $725.86 per share, with a total value of $108,879.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Newcomb purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $669.55 per share, with a total value of $502,162.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $669,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,214 shares of company stock valued at $889,507 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 39.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCNCA stock traded down $14.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $635.70. The company had a trading volume of 129,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $664.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $760.14. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $610.67 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.35%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

