Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Lessened by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 2.6% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,007,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,185. The stock has a market cap of $175.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.29. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

