Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 33.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 155.9% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.20. 1,501,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.76.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

