Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Buys 895 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.31.

Shares of SPOT traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,605. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of -151.08 and a beta of 1.80. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.19.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.