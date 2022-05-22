Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $2,724,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 614,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $44,374,000 after purchasing an additional 401,269 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $1,241,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $2,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.02. 6,717,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,915,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $108.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.24.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.